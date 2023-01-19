Dead Space Remake Adds Metroid-Like Security Lockout System, Isaac isn’t Sony-Style Quippy

The Dead Space remake launches in just over a week and IGN has provided a few last details about the game in what will likely be its final preview. IGN’s preview was based on the first 6 or 7 hours of the game, and in line with what we’ve already heard, the early parts of the game are quite similar to the original game – by their estimate, 85 percent of the early game is “identical” to the original with better visuals being the only big difference. That said, the later less-iconic parts of the game may change more.

IGN does provide some interesting info about Dead Space’s newly added sidequests and areas. We already knew these existed, but the way they were being integrated into the game remained a bit of a mystery. Well, it seems the Montreal-based developer Motive Studio is taking a page from Metroid, with various doors being locked off based on your security clearance. Once you boost your clearance you’ll be able to explore these areas, which may reward you with new upgrades for your weapons and other goodies. That said, IGN isn’t sure if you’ll have to go out of your way to backtrack or if the game is designed in a looping fashion that will naturally take you back to earlier areas.

As for the game’s re-scripted story, IGN thankfully assures fans that while Isaac now talks, he isn’t constantly chattering or quipping like the characters in certain Sony first-party games. Some characters have also had their hard edges sanded down a bit, with Kendra Daniels being specifically identified as a character who’s more “empathetic and friendly” this time around. Various concepts from the wider Dead Space universe that weren’t really fleshed out in the original game, like the Church of Unitology, are introduced earlier and in more detail now.

Dead Space launches on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5 on January 27. You can catch up with everything you need to know about the game here.