Dead Space Remake is Very Familiar to Start, Later Less Popular Sections are Changed More

Just how similar is the Dead Space remake to the original 2008 game? Montreal-based developer Motive Studio have implied they’re largely retaining the bones of the original and footage we’ve seen from the early minutes of the game did indeed look quite similar, albeit with some tweaks to heighten the intensity of certain moments.

Well, in a new interview with GamesRadar, Dead Space remake senior producer Phillipe Ducharme reveals that the familiarity of the early parts of the game may be slightly misleading, as later parts in the game, including some objectives that were “not as popular,” may be changed in more significant ways.

“The initial part of the game, like, if you play them side by side, they're extremely similar. But then as you go through some of the chapters, there are some objectives that were not as popular. We wanted to make sure that if we were making a change, it was actually to reflect on one of our key pillars […] not just make changes because we thought we knew better than the original team, because they did an amazing job. We needed to find a way to fill those gaps, so that the player doesn't feel like 'Oh, I've been here, it's fine, I'm safe'. No, you're never safe. Like, you will get jumped. Somebody wants your lunch money, and they're not friendly."

Dead Space was a great game, but admittedly, not every part was perfect. Like, if Motive wants to change that asteroid-shooting section, that’s a-OK with me. Haven’t been keeping up with the Dead Space remake? Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Dead Space launches on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5 on January 27. What do you think? Even if you loved the original Dead Space, are there any sections you’d like to see updated/improved?