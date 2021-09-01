Dead Space Remake vs Original Comparison Shows Impressive Improvements to Details, Physics and Realism

Following EA Motive’s Dead Space Remake Livestream yesterday, a new comparison video has been released, comparing the shown footage to the gameplay and footage from 2008’s original.

The original Dead Space remains a masterpiece and the title still holds up pretty well for a 2008 title released on the seventh console generation and PC. Motive’s upcoming Remake will be exclusive to the next-gen consoles and PC as the team is pushing heavily on making improvements over the original. EA has said that the entire Ishimura ship will be seamless with no loading screens. Fans of the original will be happy to learn that the core story of the game will remain unaltered, although it will be expanded to tell more about the game’s characters and its universe.

Dead Space Remake Devs Show Early Atmospheric Footage, Gruesome Necromorph “Peeling,” More

So how does the upcoming Remake look compared to the original from 2008? How do the reveal trailers look compared to each other? YouTube channel ‘ElAnalistaDeBits’ compared shown footage from the remake to the original, and based on this comparison, we’re looking at some impressive improvements to in-game details, realism, and physics. Check out the comparison down below:

The new Dead Space is coming to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. A release window has yet to be revealed by EA.

In Dead Space, Isaac Clarke is an everyman engineer on a mission to repair a vast, sprawling starship, the USG Ishimura, only to discover something has gone horribly wrong. The ship's crew has been slaughtered and infected by some alien scourge...and Isaac’s beloved partner, Nicole, is lost somewhere on board. Now Isaac is alone with only his tools and engineering skills as he attempts to uncover the nightmarish mystery of what happened aboard the Ishimura. Trapped with hostile creatures called “necromorphs”, Isaac faces a battle for survival, not only against the escalating terrors of the ship, but his own crumbling sanity.

“The Dead Space franchise made a huge impact on the survival horror genre when it was released 12 years ago, and I came to Motive as a fan first to specifically work on this game,” said Phillippe Ducharme, Senior Producer of Dead Space back in July of this year. “We have a passionate team at Motive who are approaching this remake as a love letter to the franchise. Going back to the original and having the opportunity to do so on next-gen consoles excited everyone on the team. As we look to modernize the game, we’ve reached out to dedicated fans and invited them to provide us with feedback since the early stages of production to deliver the Dead Space game they want and for new players to enjoy as well.”