Dead Island 2 Has Been Delayed By 12 Weeks ; Now Releases on April 28 to Allow for Further Development

Dead Island 2, the troubled sequel to 2011’s Dead Island, has been delayed by twelve weeks, developer Dambuster and Deep Silver have announced.

The delay was announced on the official Dead Island 2 website and in Embracer Group’s latest financial interim report. “The reduced forecast for the financial year 2022/23 reflects a mixed reception to some of the key second-quarter PC/console releases, estimated to impact catalog sales in the coming quarters, shifts in the PC/console pipeline, including Dead Island 2, now planned for release April 28, and a more cautious view on the current macroeconomic situation, particularly related to the Mobile Games and Tabletop Games segments”, the interim report reads.

In an official statement, the development team apologizes for the delay but promises that they are now in the final stretch of development. We’ve included the official statement down below:

“We have some important news, so we will rip that band aid off straight away. We are delaying Dead Island 2. But not by very much! The new release date is already decided as April 28th 2023, which is just 12 short weeks after our original planned release date.

It’s not what we wanted to do. We wanted to do it right – announce the game in style, put a release date on it, launch on time and celebrate a job well done. We waited until we were SURE of our release date before we announced Dead Island 2. So the irony isn’t lost on us.

We’re on the final straight now; we’re going to take the time we need to make sure we can launch the game we’re proud to launch. For those of you who’ve been waiting for years – we’re sorry to make you wait a little longer.

You can see our exciting new trailers and gameplay which is absolutely 100% going to happen on December 6th at the Dead Island 2 showcase. You will be able to watch the showcase on our Twitch channel; our YouTube channel and here on our website.”

A lot has been said and written about Dead Island 2. The game was first announced back in 2014, but the game has gone through development limbo ever since. Various studios have worked on the sequel with Deep Silver’s Dambuster Studios becoming the game’s developer in 2019. The game was first slated for a release on February 3 but is now releasing on April 28 for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.