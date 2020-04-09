Dead Island 2 is Coming to Next-Gen Consoles According to a New Job Listing

Sometimes is can be easy to forget, but Deep Silver’s long-delayed Dead Island 2 is still shambling our way, and, apparently, the game is going to be coming out on the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. This information comes courtesy of a new job posting from Dead Island 2 developer Dambuster Studios – you can check out the pertinent section below…

We need you to lead our art team as they create the sun soaked backdrop to a full scale zombie apocalypse set across the iconic Californian city for the next instalment in the world renowned Dead Island franchise. This is a fantastic opportunity for you to further your career by leading the art direction on a ground-breaking title for current and future platforms at a genuinely progressive and forward thinking studio. Do you have proven experience in leading world class art teams to deliver AAA console focused titles? If so, then we have your next challenge waiting.

The development of Dead Island 2 has been a bit rocky, to say the least. The game has been in development since at least 2012 and is currently on its fourth studio – the game has passed from Techland, to Yager Developments, to Sumo Digital, and finally, to Dambuster. Understandably, there’s a lot of skepticism surrounding Dead Island 2, but if it ends up being one of the first open-world games available on Xbox Series X and PS5, maybe it can carve out a niche for itself. Of course, there’s a very good chance Techland’s Dying Light 2 also ends up being crossgen, so…good luck to the makers of Dead Island 2!

Saints Row: The Third Remastered Delivers Visually-Enhanced Mayhem Next Month

Officially, Dead Island 2 has only been announced for PC, Xbox One, and PS4. No release date has been set. What do you think? Are you still holding out some hope for the game?