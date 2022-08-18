Dead Island 2 Appears on Amazon with February 3rd, 2023 Date

Another Amazon listing provided us with the likely release date of Dead Island 2. According to the retailer, the long-anticipated game could be released on February 3rd, 2023, though it is not official yet from the publisher's side. Still, as part of today's Q1 2022 report, the Embracer Group mentioned another highly anticipated AAA game to be announced soon and released in the fourth quarter, which would fall precisely in the early 2023 timeframe.

Amazon's listing also includes new information on the game itself, accompanied by a few screenshots that you can check out below.

A deadly virus is spreading across Los Angeles, California, turning its inhabitants into ravenous zombies. The city is in quarantine and the military have retreated. Bitten, infected, but more than just immune, you learn to harness the zombie inside. Only you, and the handful of other swaggering fellows who happen to be resistant to the pathogen, holds the future of Los Angeles (and humanity) in the balance. As you uncover the truth behind the outbreak, you’ll discover who—or what—you are. Survive, evolve, save the world—just another day in Los Angeles!

The much-loved zombie saga is back with a unique formula of horror, dark humor, and over-the-top zombie-slaying, spanning an epic pulp adventure. Dead Island 2 is a thrilling first-person action RPG that takes players across a brand-new playground. Stylish, vibrant, and flooded with zombie infection, explore iconic, gore-drenched Los Angeles. Meet larger-than-life characters. Slay countless foes in exquisitely bloody detail. And evolve to become the ultimate Zombie Slayer. See you in HELL-A!

FEATURES

Dead Island 2 takes players across the most iconic locations of the City of Angels, now stained with horror, in an exciting pulp journey from the verdant suburbia of Beverly Hills to the quirky promenade of Venice Beach.

Combat delivers the most intense, visceral and gory first person experience possible, with plenty of weapons and tactical (and brutal) options to chew your way through the zombie horde.

There are six characters to choose from, each with their own unique personality and dialogues. You can fully customize the abilities of each Slayer, with our brand-new skill system allowing you to re-spec instantly and try out the craziest builds.

Our Los Angeles is crawling with zombies that look and react realistically. These mutated wretches are the reanimated, rotten heart of Dead Island 2 with dozens of distinct zombie types, each with their own mutations, attacks, and hundreds of Los Angeles-themed variants.

Day One Edition includes the Memories of Banoi Pack (Banoi War Club, Memories of Banoi Baseball Bat, Weapon Perk) balanced, Personal space skill card.

Dead Island 2 has been in development hell for a long time. Originally announced and demonstrated at Gamescom 2014, it was being developed by Yager Entertainment, but the German studio split with Deep Silver and was replaced by Sumo Digital in 2016. However, even Sumo was eventually replaced three years later when Deep Silver decided to develop Dead Island 2 internally with its Dambuster Studio. Looks like third time's the charm indeed.