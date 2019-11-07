Days Gone’s Last Big Patch Adds Death Stranding Bike Cosmetics, Horde/Camp Resets, More

The last big Days Gone features patch arrives today, and it brings some Death-Stranding-related goodies, including special tanks and decals for your bike. Players will also be able to take on their favorite challenges again as you can now reset hordes, camps, and infestation zones. Finally, the game is also getting some new accessibility options, including a high-contrast UI option and linear aiming. The patch is pretty meaty, weighing in at 14.7GB, so clearly SIE Bend is including a lot of other under-the-hood changes and improvements included as well.

Here are your full patch notes for Days Gone update 1.60:

Reset Hordes, Ambush Camps, and Infestation Zones The option to reset Hordes, Ambush Camps, and Infestation Zones is live! Players can now fully reset all open world Hordes, Infestation Zones, and Ambush Camps

The jobs can be reset as many times as the player wants There are a few conditions that need to be met for you to utilize this feature Complete the story mission “For an Outlaw Biker”

Have any of the Storylines for “Horde Killer”, “Ambush Camp Killer”, and “Infestation Exterminator” at 100% complete. Players can only reset jobs if they have completed the appropriate Storyline at 100% How to Reset your Hordes, Ambush Camps, and Infestation Zones Ensure that you met all the conditions above

Load your saved game

Hit “Options”

Select “Reset Jobs”

Select the jobs you wish to reset! Note that you can reset your jobs as many times as you would like Death Stranding Bike Tanks and More! To celebrate the launch of Death Stranding on Friday, we released exclusive bike decals in Days Gone! Take to the broken road and show off your excitement for Death Stranding today. Please note that you can unlock the Death Stranding tanks in both New Game+ and when starting a New Game Death Stranding Tank

Death Stranding: BB Tank - Both tanks can be acquired ONLY from the Diamond Lake Mechanic

Death Standing Decal

Death Standing: BB Decal - Decals can be acquired from any valid mechanic

Death Standing: BB Base - This frame paint can be applied on from any valid mechanic Black Friday Changes We increased the amount of Freaker ears it cost to repurchase weapons/ammo

Due to a scoring error that occurred, we have done a one-time reset ONLY for the “Black Friday” leaderboard. We don’t expect to reset these or any leaderboards in the future

A reminder that all the DLC challenges we released are planned to stay unlocked indefinitely. General Fixes General improvements to stability and optimization has been added

Various Crash Fixes

General audio adjustments

The ammo counter should now display as intended in certain challenges

The UI should remain shown(?) as intended during bike chases

Infestation nests should repopulate properly if the player is killed

The weapon stats at the merchant should show the correct stats for each weapon

In New Game+, the skill “Up The Ante” will now provide more ammo capacity for 6MM on the BND-150

The challenge “Reloaded” score has been adjusted

Certain trophy progress should transfer over correctly when starting New Game+

A specific character has finished their work at Cloverdale Research Facility and has made their way to Iron Mike’s Accessibility Features UI High Contrast Color Mode - In our push for accessibility, we’ve added UI COLOR MODE to help visibility and contrast in certain HUD elements in Days Gone. When enabling HIGH CONTRAST, certain key HUD elements on screen will swap color palettes to become easier to see and more visible during the game.

New Linear Option for Aiming - Some of you have requested a linear input curve for Aiming, and we heard you. This will make camera movement more one-to-one with the Right Stick input, instead of using more of the input range for smaller aiming adjustments. You will find this setting in Options->Gameplay->Dead Zone Sensitivity->Linear.

Days Gone is available now for PS4. Anybody still playing the game? It feels hard to believe it’s less than a year old – 2019 has been packed, man.