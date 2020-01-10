Days Gone Leads PS4 Exclusives on PSN’s 2019 Downloads Chart

Sony has just released the official PlayStation Network downloads chart for 2019, spread across four categories: PlayStation 4 games, PlayStation VR games, Free-to-Play games and DLC/expansions.

The usual suspects are topping the respective categories: Call of Duty Modern Warfare, Beat Saber, Apex Legends and Fortnite. However, it's interesting to note that Sony Bend's Days Gone managed to enter the Top 10 PS4 games while beating all other PlayStation 4 exclusives. In fact, according to PSN tracking website Gamstat, the game has been played by five million gamers.

Days Gone was the first game developed by Sony Bend since 2011's Uncharted: Golden Abyss and 2012's Uncharted: Fight for Fortune, both released on the PS Vita. Here's what we thought of the game, in an excerpt from our review:

Days Gone puts Bend Studio once again on the map of all PlayStation gamers after many years of oblivion. While it doesn't deliver any meaningful innovations in terms of open world and gameplay mechanics, it's a fun game that sports gorgeous graphics and a surprisingly great story/cast of characters, easily paving the way for a sequel to the stories of Deacon 'the Drifter' St. John.

PS4 Games 1 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition 3 NBA 2K19 4 Grand Theft Auto V 5 NBA 2K20 6 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege 7 Madden NFL 20 8 Star Wars Battlefront II 9 Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 10 Days Gone 11 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 12 Borderlands 3 13 MLB The Show 19 14 World War Z 15 God of War 16 Mortal Kombat 11 17 Rocket League 18 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition 19 The Forest 20 Marvel’s Spider-Man PS VR Games 1 Beat Saber 2 Superhot VR 3 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR 4 Five Nights at Freddy’s VR: Help Wanted 5 Job Simulator 6 Creed: Rise to Glory 7 Borderlands 2 VR 8 Firewall Zero Hour 9 Blood & Truth 10 PlayStation VR Worlds Free-to-Play Games 1 Apex Legends 2 Fortnite 3 Dauntless 4 Realm Royale 5 Brawlhalla 6 Warface Live 7 Don’t Even Think 8 Warframe 9 H1Z1: Battle Royale 10 3 on 3 Freestyle DLC and Expansions 1 Fortnite – The Laguna Pack 2 Fortnite – The Cobalt Pack 3 Fortnite: Battle Royale – The Wilde Pack 4 Fortnite: Battle Royale – The Red Strike Pack 5 Fortnite – The Wavebreaker Pack 6 Fortnite: Battle Royale – Breakpoint’s Challenge Pack 7 Fortnite – Lava Legends Pack 8 Fortnite: Save the World – Standard Founder’s Pack 9 Fortnite – Fallen Love Ranger Challenge Pack 10 Fortnite – Batman Caped Crusader Pack