Days Gone Anniversary Reveals 200 Million Hours Spent in Oregon

Days Gone, the PlayStation 4 exclusive open world action game, celebrated its anniversary yesterday with the developers sharing a lot of interesting playtime statistics through a nifty infographic.

To begin with, over 200 million hours of gameplay were collectively spent in post-apocalyptic Oregon, with players busy clearing 45 million hordes, 32 million infestations, 30 million ambush camps, and 30 million Nero checkpoints, all the while earning 100 million trophies. Throughout the game's open world, 342 million encampments were visited, 450 million collectibles were found, 655 million dumpsters were scavenged, and 8 billion credits were spent on bike repairs. Millions of photos taken in Days Gone were shared, too, by one million Photo Mode users and 600K advanced users.

Days Gone is well worth your time, particularly now that it's only $19.99 on Amazon. Here's the final summary from our review, where we scored the game 8.4/10.