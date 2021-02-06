darkFlash Launches the DLH21 Mini-ITX PC Case

darkFlash has launched the DLH21 Mini-ITX PC Case, featuring four different colors ranging from White to Neo Mint. The DLH21 Mini-ITX PC is currently available on Newegg for $194.99 and features high compatibility for graphics cards and CPU cooler height. This PC case features up to 2 slot GPUs, with a maximum length of up to 320 mm and a CPU cooler height of up to 134 mm.

The DLH21 features a Mini-ITX design with four different color versions ranging from White to Neo Mint

The DLH21 Mini-ITX PC case features a unique design. It has a magnetically attached top panel, which allows for easily removable, and a back grommet that allows for immaculate cable management.

This PC case is created out of 0.8 mm steel, ensuring that this case is incredibly stable and secure; this stability is perfect for a LAN PC build. This case is also straightforward to assemble, thanks to the side panels connecting through thumb screws. This ease of assembly makes this case perfect for any first time small PC builders. This case features RGB Lighting towards the bottom of the case, which can accentuate any computer build.

The DLH21 Mini-ITX PC case features five panels with magnetic dust filters, which ensure a high amount of airflow through the internal components; these dust filters ensure that the internal components have the highest capacity for cooling possible.

For front IO this case features a single USB Type-C port and two USB 3.0 ports. These USB ports are joined by the power switch and the combination audio jack. For compatibility, the DLH21 Mini-ITX PC case can support a Mini-ITX motherboard, either a single 3.5" drive or two 2.5" drives. This case can support a graphics card with a maximum length of 320 mm and either SFX or SFX-L power supplies. The power supply can have a maximum length of 125 mm, and this case can support a graphics card width of up to 147 mm. This case offers 2 PCIe Slots, allowing for a wider graphics card to be easily installed into this case.

The DLH21 Mini-ITX PC case is currently available through Newegg with a price tag of $194.99; the white, black, and pink variants are currently listed.