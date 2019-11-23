Cybertruck Has Already Received 143,000 Pre-Orders, Worth Up To $7.55 Billion

Thursday evening Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to the stage to unveil their "love it or hate it" Cybertruck.

Today Musk announced via Twitter that the company has 143,000 preoders as of today, and he even broke it down the sales mix by which model Cybertruck was being orders - either single, dual, or tri motor configurations.

Tesla’s Cybertruck Launch Stumbles as the Armored Glass Windows Shatter During Presentation – is This a Bad Omen?

146k Cybertruck orders so far, with 42% choosing dual, 41% tri & 17% single motor — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 23, 2019

Enough preoders for Cybertruck to give Tesla $7.55 billion in revenue

If we break that down and assume that half opt for the $7,000 autopilot, this comes out to $7.55 billion dollars worth of revenue for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). Keep in mind almost all Tesla buyers have been shown to pay the fee to get autopilot enabled, so figuring at least half will opt for autopilot for their Cybertruck is probably reasonable.

I don't doubt Musk or think he is lying, either. Months back the SEC ordered Musk to pass ALL tweets pertaining to Tesla through a company attorney to act as a filter, so its very unlikely a false number would make it through company censors.

With that out of the way, the numbers are simply stunning. Memes have been flying off the shelves when it comes to the trucks styling and even larger media outlets have been highlighting the perceived backlash and critical remarks Musk and his Cybertruck have received.

With numbers like that already pouring in a mere 48 hours after preorders went live I have to believe Elon doesn't care one bit what the internet has to say. One major caveat though: preorders can be had for $100. Its possible some might be people hoping to sell their place in line to hopefuly buyers, and since preorders are refundable that numbers could either drop off or continue to climb even higher. In other words, take these numbers with a grain of salt, at least for the time being.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Will Face Trial In District Court For Defamation, False Allegations