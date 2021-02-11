Cyberpunk 2077 Weapon Roulette Mod Introduces New Combat Mechanic
A new Cyberpunk 2077 that has been released online this week aims to make combat more interesting by introducing a new mechanic.
The Weapon Roulette mod introduces a new combat mechanic that changes weapons each enemy encounter. The mod also features some customization options that let players choose the weapon rarity, stats, and categories.
The goal of the mod is to make combat more exciting and unpredictable. Constantly changing weapons will keep you on your toes and force you to approach every encounter in a different way. Customize the timer settings and fine tune the stats for the weapons that will spawn to transform the gameplay into a unique/challenging experience.
As Cyberpunk 2077 is not a particularly challenging game, even at the hardest difficulty setting, this mod is particularly welcome. You can download it right now from Nexus Mods.
There aren't a whole lot of Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay mods as of now, but the ones that are out are quite interesting. Earlier this week, a new mod that attempts to improve police behavior has been released online, introducing motorcycle chases.
This mod enables police motorcycle spawns.
It'll take effect automatically when you commit crimes and gain heat.
The chase AI handles motorcycles much better than cars making the chases much more interesting.
Cyberpunk 2077 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Stadia. The PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Series S versions will be released later this year.
Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis
obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you.
