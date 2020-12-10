Cyberpunk 2077 New Video Compares Console Versions; There Is A “Vast” Difference Between High-End PC Experience and Everything Else

A new Cyberpunk 2077 video has been shared online, comparing how the game runs on current and previous-gen consoles.

The video put together by Resero highlights how Cyberpunk 2077 runs poorly on base PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, possibly even more than most anticipated, with constant performance drops and tons of other issues. Things are definitely better on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S, but the experience is not comparable to the PC version played on a high-end PC, considering the current-gen consoles are running the previous-gen version.

First Cyberpunk 2077 Mod Extends Field of View Slider on PC

With Cyberpunk 2077 running so poorly on previous-gen consoles, the Stadia version becomes a very good option with a good internet connection. The Stadia version does seem to run fine, although without ray tracing on, in the video below.

As of now, it seems like the only way to enjoy Cyberpunk 2077 properly, not counting the many bugs that plague the game right now, it with a high-end PC. Digital Foundry's John Linneman highlighted on Twitter how there is a vast difference between the high-end PC experience and everything else. A similar split hasn't been seen since the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 era.

With this Cyberpunk coverage we're all working on, one thing is becoming clear - there is a VAST difference between the high-end PC experience and everything else. This sort of split was common during the PS360 era but less so now. It's akin to Battlefield 3 PC vs console. — John Linneman (@dark1x) December 10, 2020

Cyberpunk 2077 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Stadia.