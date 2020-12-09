Cyberpunk 2077 Looks Stunning in New 4K, Ultra Settings Screenshots

New Cyberpunk 2077 screenshots have been released online, showing how gorgeous the game looks at Ultra Settings with ray tracing enabled.

The new screenshots, which have been shared by Russian website DTF, showcase characters, locations inside Night City and outside and even provide a comparison with ray tracing on and off. You can find all the screenshots by heading over to DTF.

Cyberpunk 2077 is now very close to release, launching in a few hours worldwide on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Stadia. Yesterday, CD Projekt RED released the game's launch trailer which also includes a hidden message to fans that discusses DLC and more.

We've mentioned before that expansions will be coming, and while we're not ready to talk specifics just yet, we will say that we've learned a lot from out work on both Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine. Our planned expansions will take you even deeper into the world of Cyberpunk 2077, offering substantial story-driven content that'll give you tough choices to make through impactful narratives you won't soon forget. But before we get there, we'll be kicking off our free DLC program in early 2021. Just like with The Witcher 3, expect an assortment of free DLC packs to begin hitting Night City, dropping a bunch of cool stuff that’ll inject even more life into the world of the dark future. We hope you're looking forward to them!

Cyberpunk 2077 launches on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Stadia on December 10th. The PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S versions will launch sometime during 2021.