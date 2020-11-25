Cyberpunk 2077 V Can Be Surprisingly Nice; Emotional Quest That “Needs to Be Experienced” Teased

Up until now, we have seen Cyberpunk 2077 main character V behave in a certain way, but it seems like the final game will allow players to be surprisingly nice.

Speaking during the PC Gamer Show podcast, PC Gamer's Andy Kelly confirmed that his V is way nicer and cooler than what has been seen so far in trailers and official gameplay showcases.

Cyberpunk 2077 Shows Off PS5 and PS4 Pro Gameplay, Day 1 Patch Reconfirmed

I think in those trailers and gameplay clips, whoever's playing has chosen to be the edgelord douchebag V for the sake of the trailers, whereas my V was way nicer and way cooler, I thought.

Andy Kelly also talked about some more intimate and emotional Cyberpunk 2077 quests involving Judy Alvarez that are also quite far from what we have seen so far.

I got a real vibe of The Bloody Baron quest, where, there's a character called Judy Alvarez who's a braindance editor expert… you team up with her quite a lot in the story. So once you've ended your time with her in the story you can then pursue loads more sidequests to get to know the character, and she's actually one of the best characters. But a bunch of really bad stuff happens to Judy, and there are some really quite quiet, tender moments between V and her as a result of this stuff, and you can console her and be understanding. You can also be a dick and say 'Yeah, whatever, get over it', but I could never bring myself to do that, especially since I really liked the character.

CD Projekt Red Game Designer Pawel Kapala also talked about an emotional Cyberpunk 2077 quest that needs to be experienced, so it definitely seems like the upcoming role-playing game will have those same moments that made The Witcher 3 such an enjoyable experience. The fact that the Bloody Baron quest is mentioned by the CD Projekt Red employee makes it likely that he may be talking about the same quest mentioned by PC Gamer.

I just completed a certain quest in #Cyberpunk2077 and while I don't usually get emotional playing games, I had to pause and take a breather after this one. Our Quest Designers and Writers created an insanely good experience. — Paweł Kapała (@Pawel_Kapow) November 24, 2020

Similar, more personal. Will not say more, this needs to be experienced. — Paweł Kapała (@Pawel_Kapow) November 24, 2020

Cyberpunk 2077 launches on December 10th on PC and consoles.