Cyberpunk 2077 Previously Undisclosed Content to be Shown This Week at Taipei Game Show

New Cyberpunk 2077 details may be revealed later this week, as something new is going to be shown at the Taipei Game Show.

According to VG247, previously undisclosed content from Cyberpunk 2077 is going to be shown during the event. This content is apparently going to be premiered to a select audience, so it definitely sounds like it is going to be some new footage that has not been shown before.

Last week, it has been confirmed that QLOC is going to help CD Projekt Red for the development of Cyberpunk 2077. The team worked on some high-profile ports and remasters such as Dark Souls Remastered and Tales of Vesperia Definitive Edition. CDPR also addressed the rumor that Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed due to bad performance on current-gen base consoles.

Of course we're optimizing for the Xbox One, and for the PlayStation, and for the PC, because that's what you do in the last stretches of game development. While the game is made, lots of things are unoptimized, because they're all in flux, changing, and still not finished. So simple answers like "They delayed the game because of X" might make for a good rumor, but don't hold a lot of truth. There's always many reasons. Among them, and I can speak for myself, simply fixing bugs, so the game is as polished as possible. No hidden agendas, just working on making the game better.

Cyberpunk 2077 was supposed to be released in April, but it has been delayed earlier this month, as the development team needs more time for polish.

We are currently at a stage where the game is complete and playable, but there's still work to be done. Night City is massive — full of stories, content and places to visit, but due to the sheer scale and complexity of it all, we need more time to finish playtesting, fixing and polishing. We want Cyberpunk 2077 to be our crowning achievement for this generation and postponing launch will give us the precious months we need to make the game perfect.

Cyberpunk 2077 releases on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on September 17th.