Will Cyberpunk 2077 be able to hit its September release date? The team at CD Projekt Red is no doubt working all-out to make it happen, and, in fact, they’ve brought in a little help. Today developer QLOC announced they’ll be joining the Cyberpunk 2077 team in both a development and Q&A capacity.

The Witcher 3 Nintendo Switch Next Update Will Be “Worth the Wait”, Developer Says

For those unfamiliar with QLOC, they mainly focus on ports on remasters. Some notable projects include Dark Souls Remastered, Tales of Vesperia Definitive Edition, the current-gen versions of Dragon’s Dogma, and recent PC ports of NetherRealm fighters like Injustice 2 and Mortal Kombat 11. It should be mentioned that all these ports and remasters were quite well received by critics and fans alike.

So, what does it mean that CD Projekt Red has brought a team of port and remaster specialists on board to help with Cyberpunk 2077? Maybe nothing, specifically. That said, there have been rumors going around that Cyberpunk 2077’s recent delay was due to the game not running well on current-gen base consoles. On the CD Projekt forums Cyberpunk 2077 senior quest designer Philipp Weber seemed to confirm optimizing for current consoles was a focus, but not the only reason for the game’s delay…

Of course we're optimizing for the Xbox One, and for the PlayStation, and for the PC, because that's what you do in the last stretches of game development. While the game is made, lots of things are unoptimized, because they're all in flux, changing, and still not finished. So simple answers like "They delayed the game because of X" might make for a good rumor, but don't hold a lot of truth. There's always many reasons. Among them, and I can speak for myself, simply fixing bugs, so the game is as polished as possible. No hidden agendas, just working on making the game better.

Ultimately though, it doesn’t really matter why QLOC was brought on board. As long as they improve the final product, it’s a good thing. Cyberpunk 2077 hits PC, Xbox One, and PS4 on September 17.