Cyberpunk 2077 Ultra, Overdrive Mode Ray Tracing Early Comparison Video Highlights Considerable Differences

Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the best-looking games released in the past few years, but CD Projekt Red is hardly done improving the visuals of its open-world role-playing game, as the addition of Overdrive mode will bring the game's ray tracing implementation to the next level.

A new comparison video put together by Cycu1 puts footage from the game at Ultra settings with the currently available footage of Overdrive mode, highlighting how much this mode will improve the game's visuals, with better indirect lighting and reflections and more.

A full overview of the improvements, such as NVIDIA RTX Direct Illumination, coming to Cyberpunk 2077 with Overdrive mode, which will be added to the game with a free update down the line, can be found right below.

NVIDIA RTX Direct Illumination (RTXDI) gives each neon sign, street lamp, car headlight, LED billboard, and TV accurate ray-traced lighting and shadows, bathing objects, walls, passing cars, and pedestrians in accurate colored lighting;

Ray-traced indirect lighting and reflections now bounce multiple times, compared to the previous solution’s single bounce. The result is even more accurate, realistic and immersive global illumination, reflections, and self-reflections;

Ray-traced reflections are now rendered at full resolution, further improving their quality;

Improved, more physically-based lighting removes the need for any other occlusion techniques.

Cyberpunk 2077 is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide. The game's big expansion, Phantom Liberty, will release this year on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.