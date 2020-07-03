Cyberpunk 2077 New Screens Highlight Beautiful Reflections And More

Some new Cyberpunk 2077 screenshots have emerged online, showing more of the upcoming role-playing game.

The new screenshots, which have been released online by GameStar, feature an atmospheric shot of the Arasaka logo, complete with beautiful reflections on the puddles below as well as a combat shot that hints that there may be flame-throwing weapons or mods in the game.

CD Projekt RED: Adding Ray Tracing to Cyberpunk 2077 Proved Quite Challenging; Game Will Run on DirectX 12 Only





Cyberpunk 2077 is going to feature ray tracing, and its implementation proved to be challenging, as recently revealed by FX Art Director Jakub Knapik.

Overall, the implementation of ray tracing into the game engine on a practical level, with all the needed parity and care for our in-engine systems, proved to be quite a challenge. That said, I think the difficulty is something that's very case-dependent. Every engine is molded to serve specific needs. Our own was set up to enable us to depict the incredible complexity of Night City, with its vast verticality and enormous amounts of assets across the city. All that with dynamic global illumination working in real-time with all local lights, a dynamic day and night cycle, as well as changing weather states.

Cyberpunk 2077 launches on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on November 19th. The game will hit next-gen consoles and Stadia in 2021.