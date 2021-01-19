Cyberpunk 2077 New Respectful ReShade Preset Further Improves E3 2018 Lighting Mod

The Cyberpunk 2077 E3 2018 Lighting mod restores the lighting system seen in the E3 2018 demo, and there is a way to further improve image quality with a new ReShade preset that has been released online a few hours ago.

The new Cyberpunk 2077 Respectful ReShade preset improves the image quality of the E3 2018 Lighting mod by improving colors, light, bloom, and more, removing the washed-out feel introduced by the mod.

This is special configuration of Respectful Reshade to work with the wonderful E3 2018 Lighting MOD by WT3WD which gives the game a much more "realistic" colour scheme. Unfortunately it comes out very milky, undetailed and feels very flat.

Due to that, i reconfigured my good ol reliable to make it a party for your eyes. It makes everything the original Respectful Reshade does, but it's contrast postprocession is reworked to optimize the optics gifted by the E3 2018 Lightning mod. I think, it now feels and looks so more realistic than vanilla Cyberpunk 2077 - especially in the badlands!













































The new Cyberpunk 2077 Respectful ReShade preset can be downloaded from Nexus Mods.

Cyberpunk 2077 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia.