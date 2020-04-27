Cyberpunk 2077 Confirmed For IGN Summer Of Gaming Digital Event

It has been a while since we have seen Cyberpunk 2077 in action, but it seems like CD Projekt Red is gearing up to show more of its upcoming role-playing game.

Today, it has been confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077 will be part of the IGN Summer of Gaming digital showcase, which will be held in June. It's highly likely that a new trailer, and maybe a new gameplay showcase, will be released as part of the event like CD Projekt Red did last year for the E3 and Gamescom.

Cyberpunk 2077 has joined the IGN Summer of Gaming event line-up! https://t.co/UREdQzzLm1 pic.twitter.com/sHqoANlByT — IGN (@IGN) April 27, 2020

Despite not showing much of the game this year, development is proceeding. Last week, we had the chance to listen to a new music track thanks to one of the game's composers, Paul Leonard-Morgan. Microsoft also unveiled the Xbox One X Cyberpunk 2077 bundle and the Limited Edition controller.

Featuring a cybernetic design, glowing elements, bright panels and color shift effects, the Xbox One X Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition console captures the vibrant grit and technical enhancements of Night City and includes a 1TB hard drive. Live the mercenary life with the Xbox Wireless Controller limited Edition

The rugged design is based on cult cyberpunk character Johnny Silverhand

Immerse yourself in a future where technology is the key to survival

Custom button mapping with the Xbox accessories app

Cyberpunk 2077 launches this September on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One worldwide.