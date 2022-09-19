Cyberpunk 2077 Quest Director Thanks Fans For Giving CD Projekt Red a Second Chance

Cyberpunk 2077 Quest Director Pawel Sasko has taken to Twitter to the community.

The launch of CD Projekt Red’s ambitious title didn’t go as planned, and developer CD Projekt Red was criticized for the game’s troubled state on last-gen consoles, as well as for launching the title with numerous bugs on PC. Sony even decided to pull the game from the official PlayStation Store, and it took the Polish developer roughly six months to get it back on it. CD Projekt Red assured fans that it would keep working on fixing the game. Now nearly two years later, various patches have been rolled out (the most recent one being the 1.6 update) and the developer’s ongoing work appears to be paying off as the title has seen a great uplift in both sales in players this month.

As reported by industry analyst Benji Sales some days ago, Cyberpunk 2077 was the 2nd best-selling on Steam in September and the action RPG hit 85.555 concurrent players – the highest player count it's had since January 2021. Of course, this resurgence is also due to the release of the Cyberpunk Edgerunners series on Netflix, but we’re pretty sure that fans are appreciating CDPR’s hard work on the game.

CD Projekt Red also noticed the apparent resurgence of its title, and on Twitter, Cyberpunk 2077 Quest Director Pawel Sasko has thanked fans for giving them a second chance.

“Thank you so much chooms for this second chance”, the Quest Director wrote.

Earlier he tweeted, “You mad lads are incredible. Thank you for watching, and for playing the game. Will do what I can to make you proud for supporting us.”

Cyberpunk 2077 is available globally now for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Stadia. As mentioned above, CD Projekt Red’s title was released back in December 2020. The most recent 1.6 update added Cross-Progression, a wardrobe, new weapons, an Xbox Series S Performance Mode, and more.