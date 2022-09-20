Menu
RTX 4090 Is Up to 2.5x Faster Than 3090Ti in Cyberpunk 2077, According to Early DF Report

Alessio Palumbo
Sep 20, 2022, 01:27 PM EDT
Ray Tracing Overdrive Mode RTX 4090

It seems like Digital Foundry is among the very first to get their hands on the newly announced GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card (based on the Ada Lovelace architecture) and NVIDIA DLSS 3.

The crew has just published a first-look teaser trailer on YouTube, explaining that they've had the graphics card for a while now. More interestingly, the brief video gives us early third-party estimates on the performance that can be expected with the new hardware and software advancements.

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
NVIDIA On GeForce RTX 4090 Overclocking: We Have Overclocked Ada GPU Past 3 GHz In Our Labs

Cyberpunk 2077 (which will soon receive a boosted Ray Tracing: Overdrive mode via free update) was shown to be running on an Intel Core i9 12900K CPU and the GeForce RTX 4090 (presumably an NVIDIA Founder's Edition). While we didn't get precise frame measurements, with native 4K performance used as the base reference, DLSS 2 showed up to 266% performance gains, but DLSS 3's Frame Generation AI network bumped that up to nearly 411% accelerated performance.

The video then switched to a comparison of the previous generation top-end card, the RTX 3090Ti, using DLSS 2 (Performance Mode) at 4K resolution. With that as the reference, the new GeForce RTX 4090 and its DLSS 3 showed up to 250% increased frame rates.

As a reminder, it seems like NVIDIA DLSS 3 will be exclusive to the new GeForce RTX 4000 series GPUs. That's likely because the new cards are equipped with a so-called Optical Flow Accelerator, which appears to be a key component of the new DLSS. The accelerator analyzes two sequential frames and then creates an optical flow field that's used as one of four inputs (alongside sequential frames and motion vectors) to create the final output.

Digital Foundry's full report is said to be coming soon, and we'll be eagerly awaiting more info on the RTX 4090, NVIDIA DLSS 3, and more. Stay tuned!

