Cyberpunk 2077 Crossgen Saves Reconfirmed, CDPR Details How They Will Work

Cyberpunk 2077 finally arrives in less than two weeks, although many won’t be playing the best-looking version of the game at launch. CD Projekt Red have promised full next-gen console upgrades are coming in 2021, but until then, the majority will probably be playing on PS4 or Xbox One. Thankfully, CDPR has reconfirmed that you’ll be able to start your Cyberpunk 2077 journey on current gen consoles and transfer your saves to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S whenever you happen to get one of the new machines.

Transferring your save will happen a bit differently, depending on whether you’re an Xbox or PlayStation person. For an Xbox One to Xbox Series X/S transfer, everything will be automatically handled via the cloud through Microsoft’s “Smart Delivery” program.

Smart Delivery allows you to continue playing the game on Xbox Series X/S from where you’ve left off on the Xbox One. Make sure you are connected to the internet so your saved data is uploaded to the cloud or connect both your Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S to the same network and use the system network transfer option.

Meanwhile, you’ll have three options for a PS4 to PS5 transfer…

This also means your save files from the PlayStation 4 will be compatible and you will be able to pick up the game at the same point where you’ve left off (as long as you are using the same PlayStation account). Connect to your PlayStation Plus account and upload your saves or

Transfer your data via LAN cable or wireless connection (WiFi) or

Use a compatible USB storage device to copy and transfer your saves to the same PSN account on PlayStation.

Cyberpunk 2077 launches on PC, Xbox One, and PS4 on December 10, and can be played on Xbox Series X/S and PS5 with better performance via backward compatibility. As mentioned, full next-gen console optimized versions of the game arrive sometime in 2021.