Cyberpunk 2077 Simple Trick Makes NPCs Disappear, Improving Performance on Consoles

Cyberpunk 2077 comes with tons of technical and performance issues on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, but it seems like there is an unconventional way to improve performance while traversing the streets of Night City.

Reddit user joshmaaaaaaans discovered that by shooting at any time during the city in a crowded area to make NPCs cower or run, then look away from the scene and back again at it makes most of them disappear, improving frame rate in the process.

CD PROJEKT RED Apologizes for Cyberpunk 2077 PS4/XB1 Performance, Promises Patches Are Inbound

Videos such as this show the poor state Cyberpunk 2077 is currently in, especially on previous-gen consoles. CD Projekt RED finally acknowledged these technical issues today, promising to release multiple patches in the near future to improve performance and fix the many bugs that plague the game.

First of all, we would like to start by apologizing to you for not showing Cyberpunk 2077 on base last-gen consoles before it premiered and, in consequence, not allowing you to make a more informed decision about your purchase. We should have paid more attention to making it play better on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Second, we will fix bugs and crashes, and improve the overall experience. The first round of updates has just been released and the next one is coming within the next 7 days. Expect more, as we will update frequently whenever new improvements are ready. After the holidays, we'll continue working — we'll release two large patches starting with Patch #1 in January. This will be followed by Patch #2 in February. Together these should fix the most prominent problems gamers are facing on last-gen consoles. We will be informing you about the contents of each patch ahead of their release.

Cyberpunk 2077 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Stadia. The game will release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S sometime in 2021.