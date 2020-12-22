Cyberpunk 2077 New Mods Unlock Cinematic RTX Preset, Improve Cascade Shadows

A couple of new Cyberpunk 2077 mods have been released online today, allowing users to unlock a new ray tracing preset as well as improve cascade shadows.

The first mod, simply called Enable Cinematic_RTX, unlocks a new ray tracing preset called Cinematic RTX which affects LOD, lighting, and Ambient Occlusion. In some cases, this preset leads to a more stable performance.

Cyberpunk 2077 1.05 Update Delivered Significant Improvements on Consoles









The second new Cyberpunk 2077 released online today is the Better Cascade Shadows. This mod is actually a modified .ini file that makes distant shadows more detailed

This simple tweak allow to modify Cascade shadows distance in order to get more detailed shadows. More small objects will cast shadows on the distance. Perfomance impact is quite negligeable. All values in my user.ini based on my personal preferences and a not mandatory - you can change them according to your taste, but remember: it's a shadow maps with fixed resolution, so don't stretch them too far (don't use big values) - otherwise you loose details. Also, i highly recommend to use "High" Cascade map resolution in game options. CascadeRange0 - the closest to player and most detailed shadow map.

CascadeRange1,2 and 3 - shadow maps for more far distances, accordingly. https://youtu.be/GXJXDXKh0gc

Cyberpunk 2077 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Stadia worldwide.