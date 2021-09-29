Cyberpunk 2077 New Mod Updates V’s Apartment With New Props and Lighting
A new Cyberpunk 2077 mod that has been released online a few days ago upgrades V's apartment to give it a warm modern design.
The V's Apartment (Modern) mod introduces new props and lighting that make the apartment look considerably better than in its vanilla form. You can check out the mod in action in the video below, courtesy of Dravic.
This mod updates V's apartment with a post-game modern look. Thanks to AMM, new props and lighting have been added to V's apartment to provide more immersion and dynamics. Most of V's apartment has been updated, including the bathroom.
In order to load up the props, you must have the following installed:
The current version of the Cyberpunk 2077 V's Apartment (Modern) mod is only the beginning, as the creator is working on improving NPC path scripts in the apartment and new variations. The mod can be downloaded right now from Nexus Mods.
Cyberpunk 2077 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia worldwide. The game will hit PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S on a yet to be confirmed date.
Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis
obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you.
Become a cyberpunk, an urban mercenary equipped with cybernetic enhancements and build your legend on the streets of Night City.
Enter the massive open world of Night City, a place that sets new standards in terms of visuals, complexity and depth.
Take the riskiest job of your life and go after a prototype implant that is the key to immortality.
