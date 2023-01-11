Cyberpunk 2077 New Mod Restores Yet Another Removed Pre-Release Feature

Cyberpunk 2077 was shown multiple times at big events like E3 and Gamescom, and these pre-release builds came with big and small features that sadly did not make it into the final version of the game. Modders, however, have been working hard to bring some of them back into the game unofficially.

The E3 Smart Windows mod is one of these mods, bringing back the smart windows system that was shown in the E3 2018 demo. This isn't just a cosmetic addition, as the smart panel is fully functional and can be used to control the shutters.

What it does:

- Adds a functional smart window panel, which displays information and can be used to control the window shutters (If available)

- Integrated with the Stock Market and News System mod

- Adds the smart window to Vs Main Apartment, the DLC Apartments and some other homes (Shutter controls only available at some places)

How to use:

- Use the Morning / Night buttons to open / close the shutters (Only available at Vs base apartment and the Japantown apartment)

- Use the Party button to close the shutters and turn on the radio

- The stock info displays real-time information of the NC Stock Exchange

- Stay up to date with the Breaking News and Weather information

- The "New Messages" button tells you how many unread messages you have

Cyberpunk 2077 is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide. The game's major expansion, Phantom Liberty, will be released sometime this year on PC and current-generation consoles only.