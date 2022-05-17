Cyberpunk 2077 New Mod Restores Visuals From 2019’s Deep Dive Build
A new Cyberpunk 2077 mod that has been released online attempts at restoring the visuals seen in the Deep Dive video from 2019.
The R19 - 2019 Visuals Restored is a unique weather mod that attempts to restore the visuals seen in the 2019 Deep Dive video, which are quite different from those seen in the final game. The mod does, however, come with some known bugs, such as weather conditions not functioning properly, volumetric clouds getting removed, and some areas having some other visual issues.
The Cyberpunk 2077 R19 - 2019 Visuals Restored mod can be downloaded from Nexus Mods.
Cyberpunk 2077 is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide.
Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure RPG set in the megalopolis of Night City, where you play as a cyberpunk mercenary wrapped up in a do-or-die fight for survival. Improved and featuring all-new free additional content, customize your character and playstyle as you take on jobs, build a reputation, and unlock upgrades. The relationships you forge and the choices you make will shape the story and the world around you. Legends are made here. What will yours be?
CREATE YOUR OWN CYBERPUNK
Become an urban outlaw equipped with cybernetic enhancements and build your legend on the streets of Cyberpunk 2077's Night City.
EXPLORE THE CITY OF THE FUTURE
Night City is packed to the brim with things to do, places to see, and people to meet. And it’s up to you where to go, when to go, and how to get there.
BUILD YOUR LEGEND
Go on daring adventures and build relationships with unforgettable characters whose fates are shaped by the choices you make.
EQUIPPED WITH IMPROVEMENTS
Experience Cyberpunk 2077 with a host of changes and improvements to gameplay and economy, the city, map usage, and more.
INCLUDES FREE ADDITIONAL CONTENT
Get your hands on a haul of free items including new guns and melee weapons, as well as extra customization options and more.
Products mentioned in this post
USD 32.72
USD 799.95
USD 749.99
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.