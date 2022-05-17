Cyberpunk 2077 New Mod Restores Visuals From 2019’s Deep Dive Build

A new Cyberpunk 2077 mod that has been released online attempts at restoring the visuals seen in the Deep Dive video from 2019.

The R19 - 2019 Visuals Restored is a unique weather mod that attempts to restore the visuals seen in the 2019 Deep Dive video, which are quite different from those seen in the final game. The mod does, however, come with some known bugs, such as weather conditions not functioning properly, volumetric clouds getting removed, and some areas having some other visual issues.

The Cyberpunk 2077 R19 - 2019 Visuals Restored mod can be downloaded from Nexus Mods.

Cyberpunk 2077 is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide.