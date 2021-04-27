Cyberpunk 2077 New Mod Considerably Improves AI Netrunners

A new Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay mod that has been released online aims to make combat encounters more challenging by improving the netrunners controlled by the AI.

The AI Netrunners Enhanced mod improves enemy hackers by restoring cut hacks and fixing some bugs that prevented them from hacking the player most of the time.

What this mod does: Bugs in the unmodded game I found and fixed: When you load a game or fast travel you start with the "BeingHacked" status effect, so you can't be hacked! Some condition eventually removes this, allowing you to be hacked, but it's the main reason you rarely get hacked. If you interrupt a hack by killing or attacking the hacker, or with the Self-ICE cyberware, the "BeingHacked" effect is not removed. Reveal Position just keeps going even if you kill the person hacking you or they find you and go into combat with you.

New Hacks: 10 possible enemy netrunner hacks (5 damage, 4 control, 1 ultimate!) Each netrunner is given a catalogue of 3 hacks to use (minimum 1 damage and 1 control), chosen randomly with some weighting based on level Netrunners select from their catalogue according to another set of weights, and each hack has a different upload time. Generally better hacks take longer to upload.



You can download the Cyberpunk 2077 AI Netrunner Enhanced mod by heading over to Nexus Mods.

Cyberpunk 2077 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Google Stadia worldwide. The game will hit current-gen consoles later this year.