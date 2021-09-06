Cyberpunk 2077 New Mod Introduces New Photo Mode Options

A new Cyberpunk 2077 mod that has been shared online introduces some new options for the game's Photo Mode.

The Photo Mode Unlocker 1.3, which is compatible with the game's latest update, introduces increased max camera distance, improved Field of View and Camera Rotations, new poses for Johnny, and more.

Max camera distance from V is increased 100x

LOD0 distance is increased 100x

Field of View: 1 - 100

Camera Rotation: 180

Depth of Field Aperture: 1 - 100

Unlocks all Photo Mode Poses for Johnny. (Both Idle and Action)

Unlocks the Look at Camera option for all poses.

Unlocks the Look at Camera option in every type of jacket.

Unlocks the Up/Down option for all poses. (Can be a bit buggy)

Movement options (Left/Right, Close/Far, Up/Down) increased 100x

The Cyberpunk 2077 Photo Mode Unlocker 1.3 mod can be downloaded from Nexus Mods.

Cyberpunk 2077 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia worldwide.