Cyberpunk 2077 New Mod Introduces New Photo Mode Options
A new Cyberpunk 2077 mod that has been shared online introduces some new options for the game's Photo Mode.
The Photo Mode Unlocker 1.3, which is compatible with the game's latest update, introduces increased max camera distance, improved Field of View and Camera Rotations, new poses for Johnny, and more.
- Max camera distance from V is increased 100x
- LOD0 distance is increased 100x
- Field of View: 1 - 100
- Camera Rotation: 180
- Depth of Field Aperture: 1 - 100
- Unlocks all Photo Mode Poses for Johnny. (Both Idle and Action)
- Unlocks the Look at Camera option for all poses.
- Unlocks the Look at Camera option in every type of jacket.
- Unlocks the Up/Down option for all poses. (Can be a bit buggy)
- Movement options (Left/Right, Close/Far, Up/Down) increased 100x
The Cyberpunk 2077 Photo Mode Unlocker 1.3 mod can be downloaded from Nexus Mods.
Cyberpunk 2077 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia worldwide.
Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis
obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you.
Become a cyberpunk, an urban mercenary equipped with cybernetic enhancements and build your legend on the streets of Night City.
Enter the massive open world of Night City, a place that sets new standards in terms of visuals, complexity and depth.
Take the riskiest job of your life and go after a prototype implant that is the key to immortality.
