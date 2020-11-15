Cyberpunk 2077 New Gorgeous Footage Provides New Look at Characters, Night City and More

New Cyberpunk 2077 footage has been shared online, providing a new look at Night City, characters, and more.

The new footage, which can be watched below, has been shared by German television channel Das Erste and provides a quick look at the main characters, Night City, the character creation, and select customization options.

Cyberpunk 2077 is among the most anticipated games of the year, but the wait is almost over. The game developed by CD Projekt Red was originally scheduled for a November release, but it has been delayed to December 10th due to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions requiring additional polish.

Hey everyone, Today, we've decided to move the release date of Cyberpunk 2077 by 21 days. The new release date is December 10th. Most likely, there are many emotions and questions in your heads, so, first and foremost, please accept our humble apologies. The biggest challenge for us right now is shipping the game on current-gen, next-gen, and PC at the same time, which requires us to prepare and test 9 versions of it (Xbox One/X, compatibility on Xbox Series SIX, PS4/Pro, compatibility on PS5, PC, Stadia)... while working from home. Since Cyberpunk 2077 evolved towards almost being a next-gen title somewhere along the way, we need to make sure everything works well and every version runs smoothly.

Cyberpunk 2077 launches on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One and Stadia on December 10th. Another extended look at the game is coming on November 19th with the final Night City Wire episode.