Cyberpunk 2077 May Have Been Delayed Due to Current-Gen Versions; Organizational Changes Are Expected for the Next Project

Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed once again, and will now release on December 10th. CDPR official statement did not mention the exact reasons behind the delay, but it seems like the current-gen versions of the game are to blame.

Following the announcement of the delay, CD Projekt hosted a conference call with CEO Adam Kicinski, board member and CFO Piotr Nielubowicz and board member, SVP Business Development Michal Nowakowski, as reported by the Polish Press Agency, that revealed some more details on the delay. Apparently, the situation is different this time around, as the game is ready on PC and runs well on next-gen consoles. The team is "finalizing" the process concerning current gen-consoles, suggesting that it's these versions of the game that caused the delay.

Cyberpunk 2077 Delayed to December 10th, CDPR Announced

"This situation is different" compared to previous changes to the deadline - the game for PC is ready and plays well on next-gen consoles and the company is finalizing the process concerning current-gen consoles.

CDP CEO Adam Kicinski also commented on the Cyberpunk 2077 delay during the conference call, highlighting how a strong initial reaction to the game always works in favor of more sales.

"The decision was not easy but we know there is just one release and the first impression is crucial" so in the long-run the decision is beneficial. "Better initial reaction to the game always works in favor of more sales. That is why we are delaying, we don't have to but having this extra time gives us more certainty that everything will be in the game when we release."

During the conference call, it has also been suggested that organizational changes are on the horizon, following the Cyberpunk 2077 situation, as too many things were put together at late stages, according to CEO Adam Kicinski.

Cyberpunk 2077 launches on December 10th on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Stadia.