Cyberpunk 2077 New Comparison Videos Highlight Accurate Recreation of Night City in Edgerunners

The Cyberpunk: Edgerunners show is, by all accounts, a very enjoyable one, also thanks to the recreation of Cyberpunk 2077's Night City.

New comparison videos put together by Cycu1 highlight how accurate the recreation of Night City is in the first three episodes of the show. You can check out the videos below.

Cyberpunk 2077 has benefitted vastly from the release of Edgerunners on Netflix this month, as the game has been selling great on Steam, reaching its highest concurrent players peak since January 2021. The many improvements introduced since release definitely helped as well.

The latest Cyberpunk 2077 update, update 1.6, introduces more features to the game, such as a wardrobe, cross-progression and new content inspired by the Netflix series. This update will also be the last one supported on Playstation 4 and Xbox One, as all future ones, including the Phantom Liberty expansion, will only be released on PC and current generation consoles.

Cross-progression

Added a Cross-progression feature between platforms. Your latest saves will be automatically uploaded to the cloud so you can continue where you left off easily on other platforms. Cross-progression provides the latest save for every save type (Quick, Auto, Manual, etc.). Feature becomes available after you log in with your account (from Main Menu or the in-game Load Game menu). Cross-progression may be limited when it comes to console versions with regional restrictions, you can find more details here.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners content

Added some secrets related to the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime series to be discovered in Night City, including new equipment and new Photo Mode features.

Cyberpunk 2077 is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Google Stadia worldwide.