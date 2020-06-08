Cyberpunk 2077 Melee System Has Been Greatly Improved Since E3; Level Design Is Much Better Than The Witcher 3

According to the original Night City Wire event schedule, we would have now been three days away from the big Cyberpunk 2077 showcase, initially set for Thursday June 11th. CD Projekt RED, just like every other developer and publisher, then made the choice to delay the showcase event in light of the known events that have ignited protests throughout the United States. As a result, Night City Wire will now take place on June 25th, which is still almost three weeks away.

Luckily for Cyberpunk 2077 fans, Reddit user Moraez took it upon him/herself to transcribe and translate some information discussed by CD Projekt RED in recent premium (locked behind a subscription) podcasts with the German magazine GameStar.

There are some interesting tidbits, such as that the melee combat system has been greatly enhanced since E3 2019's showcase. Additionally, according to CD Projekt RED, level design improvements from The Witcher 3 to Cyberpunk 2077 will be about as significant as they were going from The Witcher 2 to The Witcher 3. That's saying a lot, as the Polish studio marked one of the most impressive game-to-game improvements in this area with The Witcher 3.

We haven't seen much of the Cyberspace gameplay, but according to this report, players will get to summon creatures and warriors to their aid while they are fighting other hackers (or NetRunners, as they are called in the world of Cyberpunk 2077) in the virtual space.

Lastly, the developers stressed how there'll be many more ways to complete missions than in The Witcher 3, as they are essentially avoiding fail states during quests with the exception of the player character's death. For example, The Witcher 3's 'detective' missions which relied on Geralt's Witcher senses to track down someone or something were all a bit similar to each other, but that won't be the case in Cyberpunk 2077.

The game is set to launch on September 17th across PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Google Stadia.