Cyberpunk 2077 Melee Combat Is “Mechanically” Fun; A Few Bullets Are Enough to Kill the Player

A new Cyberpunk 2077 hands-on preview has gone live a few hours ago, revealing some interesting new details on melee combat and more.

According to Easy Allies' Ben Moore, melee combat in Cyberpunk 2077 is "mechanically" fun. At first, it looks awkward, but there are quite a few mechanics that make it fun, like light and heavy attacks, parries, guard breaks, dodging, and more.

Ben Moore also provided some additional information on the game's weapon types, revealing that they have some clear benefits and drawbacks that go beyond simple stats, something that will make ranged combat deeper.

Lastly, it has been revealed that just a few bullets are enough to kill the player in Cyberpunk 2077. V's fragility is actually a very good feature, as it will make players better feel the consequences of interactions gone wrong.

Ben Moore recently got to play four hours of Cyberpunk 2077, and he shares his thoughts on character interactions, combat, the incredible world building, and much more.

Last week, Senior Level Designer Miles Tost talked more about the game's open-world design, story choices, combat improvements since the previous showings, and much more.

Cyberpunk 2077 launches on November 19th on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The game will hit Stadia, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X in 2021.