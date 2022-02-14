New Cyberpunk 2077 Livestream to Air Tomorrow, CD Projekt Red Confirms

By Francesco De Meo
Submit
Cyberpunk 2077

CD Projekt Red will reveal some new information related to Cyberpunk 2077 tomorrow in a new livestream, the publisher confirmed today.

The new livestream, which will air tomorrow, February 15th, at 4 PM CET, has been confirmed on the game's official Twitter profile. No additional information has been provided.

Cyberpunk 2077 New Mod Introduces Vehicle Combat

As CD Projekt Red confirmed a while back that Cyberpunk 2077 would be making its debut on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S in the first quarter of the year, it is very likely that the publisher will finally reveal more on the current generation version of the game.

Cyberpunk 2077 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia. We will keep you updated on the current generation version of the game as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.

Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis
obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you.

  • Become a cyberpunk, an urban mercenary equipped with cybernetic enhancements and build
    your legend on the streets of Night City.
  • Enter the massive open world of Night City, a place that sets new standards in terms of visuals, complexity and depth.
  • Take the riskiest job of your life and go after a prototype implant that is the key to immortality.

Products mentioned in this post

Cyberpunk 2077
Cyberpunk 2077
 
 Xbox Series S
Xbox Series S
USD 799.95
 Xbox Series X
Xbox Series X
USD 749.99

The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.

Submit

Related