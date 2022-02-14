New Cyberpunk 2077 Livestream to Air Tomorrow, CD Projekt Red Confirms

CD Projekt Red will reveal some new information related to Cyberpunk 2077 tomorrow in a new livestream, the publisher confirmed today.

The new livestream, which will air tomorrow, February 15th, at 4 PM CET, has been confirmed on the game's official Twitter profile. No additional information has been provided.

So, choom, how 'bout a date? We'll talk things, y'know. You're in? Preem! Let's meet tomorrow, Feb 15th, at 4PM CET, at the usual place: https://t.co/y8iUIM0gBv. See you there! pic.twitter.com/VRXpeA21ME — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) February 14, 2022

As CD Projekt Red confirmed a while back that Cyberpunk 2077 would be making its debut on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S in the first quarter of the year, it is very likely that the publisher will finally reveal more on the current generation version of the game.

Cyberpunk 2077 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia. We will keep you updated on the current generation version of the game as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.