Earlier this week a new Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One controller seemingly leaked on Amazon, and yesterday Microsoft began dropping hints that full Cyberpunk-themed Xbox One X bundle may be on the way. It seemed like Microsoft was planning to announce on April 20, but apparently they pulled the trigger early, or clever fans just uncovered an unlisted video, because we now have an official trailer for the Xbox One X Cyberpunk 2077 Limited-Edition Bundle – check it out below.

So yeah, turned out those leaked box art images were the real deal. And yes, as mentioned in the title, this limited-edition Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X has glow-in-the-dark elements – my inner child is definitely pumped for that! Glowy bits aside, this is some pretty nice-looking hardware. You could argue the console itself is a tad clunky, but it’s certainly detailed, and looks like something that might actually exist in the Cyberpunk universe. Ultimately, I think I like the controller more than the console – here’s hoping you can buy it separately.

We don’t have any pricing or pre-order details for the bundle yet, because, again, it seems like this trailer may have snuck out early. That said, here’s some details about the controller from that leaked Amazon listing:

Live the mercenary life with the Xbox Wireless Controller - cyberpunk 2077 limited Edition

The rugged design is based on cult cyberpunk character Johnny Silverhand

Immerse yourself in a future where technology is the key to survival

Custom button mapping with the Xbox accessories app

The Xbox One X Cyberpunk 2077 Limited-Edition Bundle arrives sometime in June, several months before the actual game, which hits PC, Xbox One, and PS4 on September 17. What do you think? Will you be getting a jump on the Cyberpunk 2077 by buying this hardware? Or is the time for buying a new Xbox One X, no matter how cool, gone?