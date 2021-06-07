Cyberpunk 2077 Immersive First Person Mod Introduces New Camera Option and More

A new Cyberpunk 2077 mod that is now available for download introduces some welcome improvements to the game's first-person view, making the game feel considerably more immersive.

The Immersive First Person Mod improves the first-person camera so that V's clothes and body are more visible. Additionally, the mod introduces a FreeLook camera that lets players rotate the camera without moving the body. This special camera is only available outside of combat as of now.

Cyberpunk 2077 Immersive First Person Mod Features 1. Overall improvements for the first-person view

Clothes and body are now more visible.

The camera is unobtrusive and only applies when you are looking down and when you are safe from clipping. 2. FreeLook: rotate the camera without moving the body



Hold assigned shortcut (i use "B") to look around.

The camera works nicely with zooming, scanning, and interactions. I'm planning to do the same FreeLook for in-combat camera,

but it requires a lot of special handling, so it's not available right now.

The Cyberpunk 2077 Immersive First Person Mod can be downloaded from Nexus Mods.

Cyberpunk 2077 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia worldwide. The game will hit current-generation consoles later this year.