Cyberpunk 2077 Hotfix 1.12 Addresses Vulnerability Issues on PC

A new Cyberpunk 2077 hotfix has gone live today, addressing a critical issue present in the PC version of the game.

Hotfix 1.12 addresses the vulnerability issues that could be used as part of remote code execution, making mods and edited save files safe to use again.

Hotfix 1.12 is now available on PC! This update addresses the vulnerability that could be used as part of remote code execution (including save files): - Fixed a buffer overrun issue. - Removed/replaced non-ASLR DLLs.

With so many Cyberpunk 2077 mods around that fix some of the game's issues and introduce new features, it's good to see CDPR taking swift action to make them safe to use once again.

The previous major Cyberpunk 2077 update has been released last month. The 1.1 update introduced stability fixes and performance optimizations that improved the game on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

In this update we focused on various stability improvements, which you can find outlined in the patch notes below. We will continue this work in patch 1.2 and other upcoming updates. At the same time we will keep fixing the bugs you encounter and listening to your feedback on how to improve the overall game experience. Stability Various stability improvements including: Memory usage improvements in various systems within the game: characters, interactions, navigation, in-game videos (news, tv, etc.), foliage, laser effects, minimap, devices, AI, street traffic, environmental damage system, GPU-related, and more.

Various crash fixes (related to, among others, loading saves, game opening/closing and Point of No Return).

Cyberpunk 2077 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia worldwide.