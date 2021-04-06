Cyberpunk 2077 New Darker Lighting Mod Improves Atmosphere Considerably
A new Cyberpunk 2077 lighting mod has been released online today, improving the game's atmosphere considerably.
The Darker Lighting mod tweaks the lighting to make it darker and more appropriate for a cyberpunk setting. The results, needless to say, are great, as seen in the screenshots below.
This is not a Reshade preset, so UI elements will not be ruined.
There's also a version that removes the dark green tinting from the optical scanner so you can actually see what you're scanning.
Not compatible with the E3 lighting mod, as it replaces the same LUTs that mod uses.
The Cyberpunk 2077 Darker Lighting mod can be downloaded from Nexus Mods.
Cyberpunk 2077 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia worldwide. The game will hit current-generation consoles later this year.
Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis
obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you.
Become a cyberpunk, an urban mercenary equipped with cybernetic enhancements and build
your legend on the streets of Night City.
Enter the massive open world of Night City, a place that sets new standards in terms of visuals, complexity and depth.
Take the riskiest job of your life and go after a prototype implant that is the key to immortality.
