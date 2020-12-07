Cyberpunk 2077 GOG Version Can Be Played via GeForce NOW at Launch

Cyberpunk 2077 is releasing this week on PC and consoles this week, and all those who will purchase the game on GOG will be able to play it via GeForce NOW as well from launch day.

Today, it has been confirmed on the GOG Official Website that the highly anticipated role-playing game will be playable via GeForce NOW from December 10th. This also marks the beginning of the collaboration between GOG and NVIDIA's cloud gaming service.

Players around the world, who own the game on GOG.COM, will be able to play the game via the cloud gaming service, exploring the streets of Night City on nearly any device including low-powered or incompatible Windows and Mac laptops, Chromebooks and more. On top of that, GeForce NOW Founders members will experience the game with RTX ON, delivering beautifully ray-traced graphics from Night City. We hope you’re as excited about the cooperation between GOG and NVIDIA as we are. Launching the GOG.COM version of Cyberpunk 2077 via GeForce NOW is just the first step – expect more news coming from us soon.

Cyberpunk 2077 is CD Projekt RED's first major role-playing game since The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. The game is now available for pre-load on every platform.

Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis

obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you.

Cyberpunk 2077 launches on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Stadia on December 10th. The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and Series S upgrades will be released sometime next year.