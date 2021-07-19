Cyberpunk 2077 Free DLC May Include New Weapons, New Game Plus Mode and More

Cyberpunk 2077, like The Witcher 3, will receive free DLC packs in the future, and it seems like free weapon packs, New Game Plus mode and more will be added to the game.

Reddit user Saint-Pirate took a look at the game's files, discovering new information on the free DLC packs that will launch in the future. Among the additional content coming for free to the game are weapon packs, new customization options, new quests set in different areas, a New Game Plus mode, and more. Additionally, the mirror and monster DLC packs seem to hint at the addition of an option to overhaul V's appearance and new enemy types.

Saint- Pirate also managed to discover some new information on the two Cyberpunk 2077 paid expansions. The first one will expand the Pacifica area, which is pretty barren compared to other areas in Night City, and it will add, among other things, a new combat zone. Not much else has been discovered regarding the second expansion.

The list of "Names of FREE DLC": dlc1_swp dlc2_jposes dlc3_kab01, dlc4_quartz dlc5_jackets dlc6_apart dlc7_pwp dlc8_mirror dlc9_arr06 dlc10_monster dlc11_jlook dlc12_mfinish dlc13_twp dlc14_arr12 dlc15_ngplus dlc16_jpn06 dlc17_bwp ALSO - text about new quests from Mr.Hands - get added after patch 1.2, before he was not in the game. Thats mean one thing - they work on the EP1 right now, and we can get in early 2022. Because some one part of team has already started of development this expansion.

As all this has been discovered via data mining, there's a chance that plans regarding Cyberpunk 2077 may have been changed, so we will have to wait for an official announcement to see how the will be expanded once CD Projekt Red is done fixing it.

Cyberpunk 2077 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia worldwide.