Cyberpunk 2077 Dialogues Are ‘Two Thick Books’ Long, According to CDPR

We knew Cyberpunk 2077 dialogues would be pretty hardcore. Fans of Polish developer CD PROJEKT RED are well aware of their penchant for long conversations between the player character and the various NPCs that populate the game world.

However, it looks like Cyberpunk 2077 might go on to set a new standard. In a recent interview with INNPoland, CD PROJEKT RED Story Director Marcin Blacha said that Cyberpunk 2077 dialogues take up 'two thick books' worth of writing. That's not considering all the other text and documentation created for the game.

Cyberpunk 2077 Main Story To Be Shorter Than The Witcher 3’s; Sidequests Will Be “Crucial”

I haven't done an accurate summary yet, I was just trying to figure out what order of magnitude I am dealing with when all the words written by the scriptwriter team are added. - It turned out that when we wrote two thick volumes of the book of the same dialogues and another two volumes of directorial comments to them. The texts that will not be recorded will be the same, and the words in the documentation for the game cannot be counted, but there were plenty of them.

Blacha also discussed some of his favorite characters in Cyberpunk 2077 and talked about the writing style chosen by his team.

Without going into details, I can reveal that on the list of favorite heroes I have a prisoner who wants to achieve his life goal in one day, the artificial intelligence that runs a taxi company and a smart girl who stands behind the counter in an esoteric shop, and part-time is a nurse - he says. We avoided neologisms in the dialogues, but we often gave new meanings to known terms. So the characters talk about "full conversion" with a view to replacing the biological body with an electromechanical body, and when they say "optics" they usually refer to electronic vision support.

As a whole, the story of Cyberpunk 2077 will be of 'wider scale' compared to The Witcher, according to Blacha.

From the perspective of the creator of Cyberpunk 2077, [this] is a story about heroes in opposition to the world, and the world is one of the heroes and for me it is a much wider scale than the stories of small human dramas presented in The Witcher.

We'll learn it all ourselves when Cyberpunk 2077 releases on April 16th, 2020.