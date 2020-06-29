25 Minutes of Raw and Unedited Cyberpunk 2077 Gameplay Surfaces

25 minutes of raw and unedited Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay has found its way online following last week’s b-roll footage.

As covered earlier, CD Projekt Red recently allowed a very limited number of media to try out Cyberpunk 2077, and around 15 minutes of ‘press’ 4K b-roll footage was released alongside a new official trailer. Courtesy of Eurogamer, this impressive-looking 4K footage provided a glimpse at some of the characters and combat in the title.

Cyberpunk 2077 Hacking Gets Some New Details

We now have even more b-roll footage that was used by journalists in their previews. As with the footage mentioned above, this footage has also been featured in the new trailer but offers raw and unedited gameplay without commentary. Just sit back and enjoy.

As covered earlier, the preview ran at 1080p resolution on an NVIDIA RTX 2080Ti powered setup with DLSS 2.0 enabled. Some ray tracing effects were enabled in the form of shadows, ambient occlusion, and indirect lighting (Ray Traced Diffuse Illumination).

Cyberpunk 2077 will release on November 19 for PC and consoles. As confirmed by CD Projekt Red, the game will be playable on both the current- and next-gen consoles, and a “major” PS5/Xbox Series X upgrade is currently planned for a release next year. Those who’ve purchased Cyberpunk 2077 on the current-gen consoles will receive the upgraded PS5/Xbox Series X version for free.