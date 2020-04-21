Cyberpunk 2077 New Intense Music Track Showcased In New Video

Cyberpunk 2077 is going to feature an incredible atmosphere, as seen in the footage released so far, that will be enhanced by the soundtrack. We have managed to hear some snippets in the past few months, and another short preview of one of the tracks that will be included in the game has been shared online recently.

The new track has been showcased by one of the Cyberpunk 2077 composers, Paul Leonard-Morgan, in a new video that he shared on his Twitter profile. You can find it below.

Yesterday, Microsoft officially revealed the Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X bundle that has been leaked last week. The Limited Edition console will feature a design inspired by the game as well as a 1TB hard drive and a digital copy of the game.

Featuring a cybernetic design, glowing elements, bright panels and color shift effects, the Xbox One X Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition console captures the vibrant grit and technical enhancements of Night City and includes a 1TB hard drive.

A special Xbox One controller inspired by the game has also been revealed. The controller is available for purchase by select retailers, while the Limited Edition console will be released in June.

Live the mercenary life with the Xbox Wireless Controller - cyberpunk 2077 limited Edition

The rugged design is based on cult cyberpunk character Johnny Silverhand

Immerse yourself in a future where technology is the key to survival

Custom button mapping with the Xbox accessories app

Cyberpunk 2077 launches this September on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One worldwide.