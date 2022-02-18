Cyberpunk 2077 AI and Physics Comparison Videos Highlights Massive Improvements Over Launch Version

New Cyberpunk 2077 comparison videos that have been shared online highlight the massive improvements made to AI and physics introduced in the 1.5 patch.

The videos, which have been put together by Bear Gaming Asia, highlight how NPCs reactions, in particular, have been improved a lot in the latest update. Things still are not perfect, but it's undeniable that the new patch is a step in the right direction.

There Are No Plans to Add a Metro System in Cyberpunk 2077; New Mod Unlocks Additional Appearance Change Mirror Options

Cyberpunk 2077 1.5 patch, which went live earlier this week, also marked the game's debut on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series. New content has also been added, such as new rentable apartments, appearance customization, and much more. The next-gen versions come with two different display modes, as detailed below.

NEXT-GEN EXCLUSIVES Added ray-traced local light shadows.

Implemented native achievement support on next-gen consoles. Note that as the next-gen version has a different SKU, PlayStation trophies obtained in backward compatibility will not be transferred. Xbox achievements will automatically appear on the new version using the Smart Delivery feature.

Introduced two graphics modes on PlayStation®5 and Xbox Series X: Performance Mode Ray Tracing Mode The Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox Series S version has no graphics mode selection and is by default presented at 30 FPS in 1440p with dynamic resolution scaling.

Added performance improvements which significantly decrease the number of FPS drops and improve rendering quality.

Balanced HDR to achieve parity across all platforms.

Various visual quality improvements.

Added Activity Cards for PS5.

Added Spanish voiceover support in the Americas (PlayStation codes: CUSA-16596 and CUSA-16597). Due to technical constraints, it is available only on next-gen consoles. For further details on language support see: Xbox, PlayStation.

Implemented support for spatial audio on PlayStation 5 for 3D-audio-enabled headphones and built-in TV speakers via PS5 's Tempest 3D AudioTech solution.

Cyberpunk 2077 is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One and Google Stadia.