Cyberpunk 2077 1.5 Update Causing PC Crashes and Other Issues, CDPR Offers Workaround

Cyberpunk 2077’s long-awaited ver. 1.5 update finally arrived yesterday, delivering next-gen upgrades for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, as well as FSR, VRS, and improved ray tracing on PC. That said, it’s rare these days for a big patch not to introduce its own set of issues, and Cyberpunk 2077 1.5 is no exception. According to reports from players, update 1.5 is causing new crashes on PC, amongst other issues. CDPR has indicated they’re aware of these problems, and have even issued a temporary workaround for what seems to be one of the most common PC crash issues.

We wanted to take a moment to let you know that at the moment we are looking into the following problems reported by some players: The disc version not launching on PS4 after applying the patch.

Game crashing on launch on the PC (audio software-related). Please check a potential workaround below.

The crash is most likely caused by audio software conflict. So far we've identified this issue with audio drivers such as A-Volute, Nahimic or Sonic Studio. We're currently investigating. Meanwhile, as a temporary solution, we recommend disabling said drivers before launching the game.

If the above fix doesn’t solve your problems, CDPR has a more general article on Cyberpunk 2077 PC crashes. CDPR is also looking into another couple issues, but aren’t promising fixes for sure…

We are also looking into the possibility of introducing the following requests, but at the moment we don't have any details to share. we are investigating our options but don't know if this will be possible and, if so, in the case of trophies, if it could happen retroactively: PS4/PS5 Trophies Transfer

Raising FPS cap on Xbox Series S

Cyberpunk 2077 is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and Stadia.