Cyberpunk 2077 New HD Textures Packs Enhance Johnny Silverhand, Jackie, Panam And Other NPCs

New Cyberpunk 2077 HD textures packs are now available for download, introducing noticeable improvements for multiple central NPCs like Johnny Silverhand, Jackie Welles, Panam Palmer, and a few others.

The new packs, which have been created by XilaMonstrr, the same developer of other HD texture packs for the game, feature resolution textures upscaled using chaiNNer and ESRGAN models to a maximum of 4K resolution. All packs also come in a 2K option for less VRAM usage.

Cyberpunk 2077 relies heavily on post-processing and native upscaling for it's graphics. That means that most of the vanilla textures are very low resolution, with the game engine upscaling most of them at least 2x but as much as 32x the original, depending on your graphics settings.

That technique allows CDPR to package the game much smaller, but the quality of this on-the-fly upscaling is nowhere near what carefully trained and chosen upscale models can do with powerful AI software.

Since vanilla textures are already being upscaled, there shouldn't be much of a difference in VRAM usage between these mods and putting your Texture Quality setting to High.

The biggest improvements are increased definition. CP77 relies heavily on normal maps for it's textures and then applying colors and effects to those normal maps. AI-upscaled normal maps greatly increase the definition of the detailing, allowing light and shadow to fall better.

You can download the Cyberpunk 2077 Johnny Silverhand texture pack by going here, the Dexter Deshawn pack here, the Ripperdoc pack here, the Panam pack here, the Jackie Welles pack here, and the 8ug8ear pack here.

Cyberpunk 2077 is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide. The Phantom Liberty Expansion, the studio's most expensive expansion to date, launches later this year on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S only.