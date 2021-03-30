Cyberpunk 2077 1.2 Update Console Comparison Videos Highlight Performance Improvements, Lighting Changes and More

The Cyberpunk 2077 1.2 update introduced, alongside tons of bug fixes, some performance and visual changes on consoles.

New comparison videos put together by ElAnalistaDeBits highlight the changes brought by the new update on both PlayStation and Xbox consoles. For PlayStation consoles, the new update brought a higher number of NPCs on PlayStation 5, improved performance, and changes to lighting.

- There are no changes to the resolution. The PS5 version still has a single display mode (1224p at 60fps). - PS5 level of npcs seems to have increased slightly, although still below Series X in this regard. On PS4/Pro the amount is still low. - Performance has improved slightly. We are back to the average FPS we had before patch 1.1. - Tested textures have not changed their quality. Some texts on PS4 are still unreadable. - Shadows now appear to be more blurred. I'm not sure if they have lost resolution. On PS5 they are still of inferior quality with respect to Xbox Series. - Some shadows have been clipped in the distance (18:03). This change affects all versions. However, environmental occlusion has also been improved (18:48) - The lighting of some interiors has been modified. In the scene of the shooting, we can see how the windows are covered (13:52). This change does not appear to affect performance. - As a personal opinion, after having tested Cyberpunk 2077 49 times on 7 different platforms, I think that the PS4/PS4 Pro versions will no longer undergo appreciable changes in terms of performance or graphic quality. As for PS5, we will not see changes either until the Nextgen patch specific for this platform and Xbox Series is released.

The Cyberpunk 2077 1.2 update on Xbox consoles brought improved performance on Xbox One, a new fog effect, and the same lighting changes seen in the PlayStation versions.

- There are no changes to the resolution. The Series X version is still the only version with two display modes. - Performance has improved slightly on Xbox One, but is still insufficient. In the rest of the versions it remains similar. - Tested textures have not changed their quality. Some texts on Xbox One are still unreadable. - Some shadows have been clipped in the distance (06:47). This change affects all versions. However, environmental occlusion has also been improved (20:39) - A fog effect (Pollution?) Has also been added in some areas. Series S is the only version that has not received this change. - The lighting of some interiors has been modified. At the scene of the shooting, we can see how the windows are covered (09:26). This change does not appear to affect performance. - As a personal opinion, after having tested Cyberpunk 2077 49 times on 7 different platforms, I believe that the ONE / ONEX versions will no longer suffer appreciable changes in terms of their performance or graphic quality. As for Xbox Series S | X, we will also not see changes until the Nextgen patch specific for this platform and PS5 is released.

Cyberpunk 2077 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia. The game will hit PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S later this year.